I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT).

After finishing at $1.93 in the prior trading day, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) closed at 1.72, down -10.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741038 shares were traded. RENT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RENT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 38.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Hyman Jennifer sold 9,383 shares for $4.56 per share. The transaction valued at 42,785 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Schembri Cara sold 891 shares of RENT for $4,063 on Aug 02. The GC & Secretary now owns 203,894 shares after completing the transaction at $4.56 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Steinberg Larry, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,612 shares for $4.56 each. As a result, the insider received 11,910 and left with 387,886 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $24.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5367, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6863.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 738.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.80M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.80, compared to 7.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.49% and a Short% of Float of 23.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.58 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.66. EPS for the following year is -$2.45, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.16 and -$2.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RENT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.3M, up 49.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $390.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $398.1M and the low estimate is $382M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.