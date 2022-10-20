I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE).

After finishing at $6.35 in the prior trading day, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) closed at 6.09, down -4.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554048 shares were traded. SPNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPNE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 28, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2021, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Standish Beau sold 50,000 shares for $5.73 per share. The transaction valued at 286,500 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Gaeta Renee sold 2,000 shares of SPNE for $24,060 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 20,113 shares after completing the transaction at $12.03 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Gaeta Renee, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $12.06 each. As a result, the insider received 24,120 and left with 22,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPNE has reached a high of $16.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 218.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 651.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.42M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 513.03k with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 655.66k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$1.67.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $54.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.6M to a low estimate of $51.7M. As of the current estimate, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $46.04M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $234.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $232.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $191.45M, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272.79M and the low estimate is $247.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.