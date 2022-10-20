I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC).

The price of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) closed at 6.14 in the last session, up 0.33% from day before closing price of $6.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 591026 shares were traded. TPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 28, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $17 from $19 previously.

On November 05, 2020, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $19.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 01, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when TUTOR RONALD N sold 50,000 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 512,500 led to the insider holds 3,343,305 shares of the business.

TUTOR RONALD N sold 50,000 shares of TPC for $478,000 on May 24. The Chairman & CEO now owns 3,393,305 shares after completing the transaction at $9.56 per share. On May 23, another insider, TUTOR RONALD N, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $9.75 each. As a result, the insider received 487,500 and left with 3,443,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPC has reached a high of $15.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPC traded on average about 362.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 288.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.72M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.79, compared to 1.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.64B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.89B and the low estimate is $4.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.