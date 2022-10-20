IMVT (Immunovant Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Immunovant Inc.’s stock clocked out at 9.24, down -0.11% from its previous closing price of $9.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 901390 shares were traded. IMVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMVT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.50 and its Current Ratio is at 21.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On December 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $9.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Butchko Julia G. sold 928 shares for $9.18 per share. The transaction valued at 8,519 led to the insider holds 391,909 shares of the business.

Salzmann Peter sold 2,793 shares of IMVT for $25,640 on Oct 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 997,953 shares after completing the transaction at $9.18 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Barnett Eva Renee, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $9.44 each. As a result, the insider received 118,000 and left with 272,857 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMVT traded 896.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.09M. Insiders hold about 59.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 2.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.74, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$2.21.