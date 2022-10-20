In spite of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACRX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) closed at 0.21 down -6.57% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675842 shares were traded. ACRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2101.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2019, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Angotti Vincent J. bought 46,400 shares for $0.22 per share. The transaction valued at 10,333 led to the insider holds 1,016,919 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AcelRx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRX has reached a high of $1.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2592, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2979.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACRX has traded an average of 2.18M shares per day and 572.06k over the past ten days. A total of 147.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.57M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.59, compared to 6.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $550k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $600k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81M, an estimated decrease of -69.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82M, up 153.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.41M and the low estimate is $22.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 227.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.