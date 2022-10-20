In spite of Jackson Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:JXN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) closed at 32.15 down -1.92% from its previous closing price of $32.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580819 shares were traded. JXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jackson Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On December 07, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Noles Russell G bought 150 shares for $33.43 per share. The transaction valued at 5,014 led to the insider holds 18,608 shares of the business.

PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares of JXN for $121,500,000 on Aug 03. The 10% Owner now owns 7,635,443 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Durant Gregory T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $29.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 87,300 and bolstered with 17,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jackson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has reached a high of $47.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JXN has traded an average of 927.57K shares per day and 730.6k over the past ten days. A total of 85.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.87M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JXN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.51M with a Short Ratio of 6.63, compared to 6.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.70% and a Short% of Float of 11.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.47 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $6.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.68, with high estimates of $4.37 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.45 and $12.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.51. EPS for the following year is $17.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $18.01 and $15.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.85B, down -28.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.27B and the low estimate is $6.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.