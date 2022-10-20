In What Direction Will Eni S.p.A.’s (NYSE:E) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) was 23.45 for the day, up 1.56% from the previous closing price of $23.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531723 shares were traded. E stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of E’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eni’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, E has reached a high of $32.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.79.

Shares Statistics:

E traded an average of 517.22K shares per day over the past three months and 390.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 32.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.50% stake in the company. Shares short for E as of Jul 14, 2022 were 520.33k with a Short Ratio of 1.15, compared to 1.05M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, E has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.79. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.13.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.