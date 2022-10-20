In What Direction Will ObsEva SA’s (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Goes From Here?

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) closed the day trading at 0.19 down -7.59% from the previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0014 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697625 shares were traded. OBSV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1934 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1831.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OBSV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.

On April 26, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBSV has reached a high of $2.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1916, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1627.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OBSV traded about 2.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OBSV traded about 749.22k shares per day. A total of 83.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.37M. Insiders hold about 5.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OBSV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 0.64, compared to 3.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBSV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.11M, down -65.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.85M and the low estimate is $22.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 363.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.