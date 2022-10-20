Invest in Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC) closed at 41.32 in the last session, up 0.93% from day before closing price of $40.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574546 shares were traded. BIPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIPC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2020, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.BofA/Merrill initiated its Buy rating on May 27, 2020, with a $53 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIPC has reached a high of $53.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIPC traded on average about 273.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 391.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.46M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BIPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 9.25, compared to 2.76M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BIPC is 1.44, which was 2.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%.