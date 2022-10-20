Investing in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.19, up 3.30% from its previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770982 shares were traded. AMRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9810.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.50.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when Patel Gautam bought 50,000 shares for $4.21 per share. The transaction valued at 210,500 led to the insider holds 258,784 shares of the business.

Patel Chintu bought 50,000 shares of AMRX for $212,500 on Dec 16. The Co-CEO now owns 512,566 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Patel Chirag K., who serves as the President & Co-CEO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 212,500 and bolstered with 512,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRX has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3396, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5050.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMRX traded 1.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 640.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.81M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 4.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $536.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $548M to a low estimate of $529M. As of the current estimate, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $523.25M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.