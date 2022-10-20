Investing in Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s stock clocked out at 10.94, up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $10.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078802 shares were traded. MWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MWA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HANSEN THOMAS J sold 12,578 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 150,937 led to the insider holds 82,088 shares of the business.

FRANKLIN SHIRLEY C. sold 7,000 shares of MWA for $83,548 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 56,776 shares after completing the transaction at $11.94 per share. On May 16, another insider, Heinrichs Steven S, who serves as the EVP, CLO, CCO and Secretary of the company, sold 17,000 shares for $11.54 each. As a result, the insider received 196,209 and left with 55,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mueller’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MWA has reached a high of $17.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MWA traded 947.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.21% stake in the company. Shares short for MWA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.24, compared to 3.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, MWA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.23. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.