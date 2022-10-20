Investing in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 148.25, up 1.31% from its previous closing price of $146.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543092 shares were traded. RNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RNR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $162 from $173 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $192.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $163 to $218.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Gray Brian Gerald John bought 7,500 shares for $130.62 per share. The transaction valued at 979,650 led to the insider holds 23,621 shares of the business.

BUSHNELL DAVID C sold 600 shares of RNR for $89,047 on May 20. The Director now owns 19,914 shares after completing the transaction at $148.41 per share. On Nov 05, another insider, Klehm Henry III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $154.72 each. As a result, the insider received 201,136 and left with 18,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNR has reached a high of $174.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RNR traded 448.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 482.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RNR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 904.2k with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 921.4k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.41, RNR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.26 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$7.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.86, with high estimates of $8.27 and low estimates of $2.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.73 and $11.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.76. EPS for the following year is $20.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $22.67 and $17.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.59B. As of the current estimate, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B, an increase of 27.00% over than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.81B, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.79B and the low estimate is $6.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.