Is Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) closed at 3.21 in the last session, up 4.56% from day before closing price of $3.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581075 shares were traded. NR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1266 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Young Donald Win bought 3,800 shares for $2.91 per share. The transaction valued at 11,050 led to the insider holds 217,601 shares of the business.

Young Donald Win bought 40,400 shares of NR for $107,529 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 213,801 shares after completing the transaction at $2.66 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Young Donald Win, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 33,828 shares for $2.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,551 and bolstered with 173,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NR has reached a high of $4.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8638, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4583.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NR traded on average about 499.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 423.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.64M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 1.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $768.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $768.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $768.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614.78M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $817.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.9M and the low estimate is $817.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.