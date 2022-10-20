Is NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) closed at 41.96 in the last session, down -2.33% from day before closing price of $42.96. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1859063 shares were traded. NRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 21, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $43.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Gaudette Robert J sold 25,630 shares for $42.53 per share. The transaction valued at 1,090,093 led to the insider holds 57,242 shares of the business.

Killinger Elizabeth R sold 33,000 shares of NRG for $1,403,490 on Jan 03. The Exec VP, NRG Home now owns 113,145 shares after completing the transaction at $42.53 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Moser Christopher, who serves as the Exec VP, Operations of the company, bought 1,911 shares for $36.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 70,000 and bolstered with 144,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NRG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRG has reached a high of $47.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRG traded on average about 2.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 237.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.01M. Shares short for NRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.32, compared to 16.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.72% and a Short% of Float of 7.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NRG is 1.40, which was 1.23 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 9.50% for NRG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $4.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.37 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $3.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.78B to a low estimate of $4.95B. As of the current estimate, NRG Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.05B, an estimated increase of 100.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.42B, an increase of 42.60% less than the figure of $100.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.78B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.99B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.09B and the low estimate is $19.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.