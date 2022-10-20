Is this a Prime Time To acquire Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) stock

The price of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) closed at 35.66 in the last session, down -0.20% from day before closing price of $35.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $+2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504684 shares were traded. AQUA stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AQUA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Bhambri Nick sold 87,641 shares for $45.08 per share. The transaction valued at 3,950,900 led to the insider holds 23,765 shares of the business.

Bhambri Nick sold 37,359 shares of AQUA for $1,681,402 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 23,765 shares after completing the transaction at $45.01 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Fages Herve, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 20,438 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 919,765 and left with 41,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Evoqua’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQUA has reached a high of $49.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AQUA traded on average about 558.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 519.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.12M. Shares short for AQUA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 2.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQUA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.