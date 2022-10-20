Is this a Prime Time To acquire Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) stock

The price of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) closed at 16.11 in the last session, up 2.61% from day before closing price of $15.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 995356 shares were traded. XPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XPRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 9,565 shares for $16.03 per share. The transaction valued at 153,315 led to the insider holds 293,312 shares of the business.

KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 2,100 shares of XPRO for $33,639 on Oct 18. The Director now owns 302,877 shares after completing the transaction at $16.02 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,335 shares for $16.02 each. As a result, the insider received 53,440 and left with 304,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $20.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XPRO traded on average about 601.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 585.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.19M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 9.01, compared to 2.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $296.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $309M to a low estimate of $275.8M. As of the current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $107.84M, an estimated increase of 175.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $315.77M, an increase of 181.20% over than the figure of $175.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $325M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $825.76M, up 53.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.