Is this a Prime Time To acquire Loews Corporation (L) stock

After finishing at $54.61 in the prior trading day, Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) closed at 54.54, down -0.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616979 shares were traded. L stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of L by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 02, 2016, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $43 from $42 previously.

On August 06, 2015, Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $44.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 24, 2014, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when LOEWS CORP bought 76,954 shares for $38.91 per share. The transaction valued at 2,994,646 led to the insider holds 243,883,663 shares of the business.

LOEWS CORP bought 76,954 shares of L for $3,021,568 on Sep 19. The 10% Owner now owns 243,806,709 shares after completing the transaction at $39.26 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, LOEWS CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 50,789 shares for $38.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,942,679 and bolstered with 243,729,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Loews’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, L has reached a high of $68.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 862.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 730.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 245.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for L as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 1.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, L’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.25, compared to 0.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52. The current Payout Ratio is 5.80% for L, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

