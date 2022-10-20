Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) stock

After finishing at $36.18 in the prior trading day, Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC) closed at 37.43, up 3.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580611 shares were traded. ROCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ranger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROCC has reached a high of $53.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 398.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 362.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.72M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ROCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 1.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.03% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.75 and a low estimate of $2.53, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.17, with high estimates of $3.59 and low estimates of $2.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.09 and $10.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.67. EPS for the following year is $12.91, with 5 analysts recommending between $16.52 and $10.99.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $234.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $237M to a low estimate of $233M. As of the current estimate, Ranger Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $124.7M, an estimated increase of 88.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $279M, an increase of 97.80% over than the figure of $88.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $947.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $579.49M, up 75.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.