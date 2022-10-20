It’s a good day to be an BCE Inc. (BCE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, BCE Inc.’s stock clocked out at 42.96, down -1.01% from its previous closing price of $43.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 860838 shares were traded. BCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BCE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BCE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCE has reached a high of $59.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BCE traded 1.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 911.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 911.73M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BCE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.31M with a Short Ratio of 10.56, compared to 24.1M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.37, BCE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.39. The current Payout Ratio is 155.20% for BCE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.76 and $2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $2.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.72B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.55B and the low estimate is $19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.