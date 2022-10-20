It’s a good day to be an Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shareholder

In the latest session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) closed at 22.46 down -5.07% from its previous closing price of $23.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837999 shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $20.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Cramer Pamela J. sold 13,493 shares for $24.83 per share. The transaction valued at 335,031 led to the insider holds 2,224 shares of the business.

Cramer Pamela J. sold 901 shares of RYTM for $10,524 on Jul 27. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 2,224 shares after completing the transaction at $11.68 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Smith Hunter C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,547 shares for $4.08 each. As a result, the insider received 30,792 and left with 57,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 97.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $30.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RYTM has traded an average of 1.69M shares per day and 688.62k over the past ten days. A total of 55.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RYTM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.51, compared to 3.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.80% and a Short% of Float of 17.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$1.09, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.02, with high estimates of -$0.87 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.01 and -$4.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.94. EPS for the following year is -$3.65, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.28 and -$5.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $1.86M. As of the current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $274k, an estimated increase of 841.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.78M, an increase of 414.00% less than the figure of $841.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15M, up 672.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.26M and the low estimate is $32.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 143.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.