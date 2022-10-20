It’s an appealing income play to consider Artivion Inc. (AORT)

After finishing at $10.71 in the prior trading day, Artivion Inc. (NYSE: AORT) closed at 10.41, down -2.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1145659 shares were traded. AORT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AORT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on September 27, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $28 from $32 previously.

On August 08, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On March 03, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 03, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Maney Rochelle L. sold 7,161 shares for $22.96 per share. The transaction valued at 164,409 led to the insider holds 12,325 shares of the business.

Maier Dennis B sold 5,762 shares of AORT for $124,513 on Aug 09. The SVP, Operations now owns 22,807 shares after completing the transaction at $21.61 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Mackin James P, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,639 shares for $17.86 each. As a result, the insider received 189,998 and left with 304,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AORT has reached a high of $23.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 283.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 569.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.73M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AORT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 13.04, compared to 3.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 12.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AORT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $320.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $298.84M, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $357.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $365.5M and the low estimate is $352.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.