It’s an appealing income play to consider Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

After finishing at $0.40 in the prior trading day, Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) closed at 0.40, up 0.73%. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0092 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505213 shares were traded. ASTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3709.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on October 28, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Leonard Braden Michael bought 50,000 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 19,375 led to the insider holds 5,955,845 shares of the business.

Leonard Braden Michael bought 166,434 shares of ASTC for $62,463 on Oct 14. The 10% Owner now owns 5,905,845 shares after completing the transaction at $0.38 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Leonard Braden Michael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 157,929 shares for $0.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,868 and bolstered with 5,739,311 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTC has reached a high of $1.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5488.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 289.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 398.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.93M. Insiders hold about 11.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 109.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.26, compared to 91.63k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.