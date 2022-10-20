It’s an appealing income play to consider BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

After finishing at $2.84 in the prior trading day, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) closed at 3.16, up 11.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1206878 shares were traded. BIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 15, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when KIM JOANNE WENDY bought 2,000 shares for $5.40 per share. The transaction valued at 10,798 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIVI has reached a high of $7.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6674, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9856.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 330.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 177.83k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.67M. Insiders hold about 79.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BIVI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 78.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.42, compared to 73.04k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.66.