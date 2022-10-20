It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) stock

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) closed the day trading at 0.71 down -22.10% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935751 shares were traded. AYLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AYLA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on December 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $17.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYLA has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2786, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7654.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AYLA traded about 2.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AYLA traded about 156.12k shares per day. A total of 15.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.06M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AYLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 44.9k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.11 and -$2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.48. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$3.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $460k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.51M, down -33.00% from the average estimate.