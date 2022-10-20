It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Fortis Inc. (FTS) stock

The closing price of Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) was 37.35 for the day, down -1.09% from the previous closing price of $37.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1071391 shares were traded. FTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTS has reached a high of $51.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.41.

Shares Statistics:

FTS traded an average of 778.13K shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 477.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 477.69M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.47% stake in the company. Shares short for FTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.6M with a Short Ratio of 7.46, compared to 7.11M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.94, FTS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.57. The current Payout Ratio is 79.70% for FTS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 13, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.31, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.49B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.67B and the low estimate is $7.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.