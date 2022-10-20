LHX (L3Harris Technologies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) closed at 237.61 up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $236.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922049 shares were traded. LHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $226.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $219.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 112.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $267.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on September 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $238.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when GIRARD JAMES P sold 12,460 shares for $220.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,741,200 led to the insider holds 12,144 shares of the business.

ZOISS EDWARD J sold 10,000 shares of LHX for $2,300,000 on Sep 02. The Pres., Space & Airborne Sys. now owns 27,293 shares after completing the transaction at $230.00 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, MIKUEN SCOTT T, who serves as the Sr VP-General Counsel & Secy of the company, sold 8,518 shares for $237.95 each. As a result, the insider received 2,026,858 and left with 44,735 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, L3Harris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHX has reached a high of $279.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 228.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 234.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LHX has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 1.23M over the past ten days. A total of 192.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.46M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LHX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 2.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LHX is 4.48, from 3.91 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 43.70% for LHX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10000:9448 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.18 and a low estimate of $3.07, while EPS last year was $2.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.42, with high estimates of $3.44 and low estimates of $3.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.37 and $13.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.27. EPS for the following year is $14.43, with 3 analysts recommending between $14.54 and $14.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.13B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.04B and the low estimate is $17.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.