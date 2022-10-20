LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) was 0.91 for the day, up 0.94% from the previous closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595136 shares were traded. LMFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9254 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8999.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LMFA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.70 and its Current Ratio is at 24.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when McCree Douglas I. bought 5,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 4,545 led to the insider holds 5,410 shares of the business.

Graham Andrew L. bought 9,200 shares of LMFA for $9,872 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 32,916 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On May 20, another insider, Graham Andrew L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,680 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,503 and bolstered with 23,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMFA has reached a high of $7.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9634.

Shares Statistics:

LMFA traded an average of 208.78K shares per day over the past three months and 86.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.73M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LMFA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 60.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 58.48k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.9M and the low estimate is $25.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 298.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.