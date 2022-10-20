MDXG (MiMedx Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, MiMedx Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.96, down -1.33% from its previous closing price of $3.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519756 shares were traded. MDXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MDXG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On July 26, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.

On March 19, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 19, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stein Robert Benjamin sold 8,329 shares for $3.46 per share. The transaction valued at 28,785 led to the insider holds 278,673 shares of the business.

Stein Robert Benjamin sold 19,000 shares of MDXG for $65,284 on Sep 12. The President, Regenerative Med. now owns 287,002 shares after completing the transaction at $3.44 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Stein Robert Benjamin, who serves as the President, Regenerative Med. of the company, sold 8,503 shares for $4.04 each. As a result, the insider received 34,344 and left with 306,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDXG has reached a high of $8.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0259.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MDXG traded 513.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 426.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.17M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MDXG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 7.87, compared to 3.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258.62M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $311.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $323.17M and the low estimate is $300M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.