OGEN (Oragenics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.22 in the prior trading day, Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) closed at 0.22, down -1.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0009 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564757 shares were traded. OGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2280 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2210.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Telling Fred bought 10,084 shares for $0.29 per share. The transaction valued at 2,884 led to the insider holds 1,010,000 shares of the business.

Telling Fred bought 78,673 shares of OGEN for $22,776 on May 24. The Director now owns 999,916 shares after completing the transaction at $0.29 per share. On May 23, another insider, Telling Fred, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $0.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,004 and bolstered with 921,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 263.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGEN has reached a high of $0.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2856, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3424.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 260.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 298.77k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.85M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OGEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.17, compared to 2.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.