RTX (Raytheon Technologies Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) closed at 87.63 in the last session, up 0.31% from day before closing price of $87.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4572775 shares were traded. RTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On April 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $125.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 08, 2022, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares for $99.00 per share. The transaction valued at 19,800 led to the insider holds 7,700 shares of the business.

Dumais Michael R sold 7,443 shares of RTX for $755,095 on Feb 28. The EVP,Chf Transformation Officer now owns 73,761 shares after completing the transaction at $101.45 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Dumais Michael R, who serves as the EVP,Chf Transformation Officer of the company, sold 6,883 shares for $97.74 each. As a result, the insider received 672,739 and left with 78,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Raytheon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTX has reached a high of $106.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RTX traded on average about 4.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.35, compared to 12.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RTX is 2.20, which was 1.97 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 69.10% for RTX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2020 when the company split stock in a 15890:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.85 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.77. EPS for the following year is $5.78, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.37 and $5.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $17.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.87B to a low estimate of $16.86B. As of the current estimate, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.21B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.44B, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.02B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.39B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.32B and the low estimate is $71.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.