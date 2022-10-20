TDW (Tidewater Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Tidewater Inc.’s stock clocked out at 26.80, up 5.89% from its previous closing price of $25.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 606730 shares were traded. TDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TDW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 560,224 shares for $17.85 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,998 led to the insider holds 2,669,271 shares of the business.

Darling David E sold 25,000 shares of TDW for $646,750 on May 19. The EVP, COO & Chief HR Officer now owns 120,270 shares after completing the transaction at $25.87 per share. On May 16, another insider, ROBOTTI ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $24.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,489,224 and bolstered with 2,101,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDW has reached a high of $28.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TDW traded 442.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 391.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.52M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TDW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.08, compared to 1.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $426.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $426.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $426.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.03M, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $437.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $437.5M and the low estimate is $437.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.