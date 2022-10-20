TechnipFMC plc (FTI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) was 9.93 for the day, up 4.53% from the previous closing price of $9.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8781878 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 216.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on September 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $9.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.63.

Shares Statistics:

FTI traded an average of 7.65M shares per day over the past three months and 7.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 452.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 446.28M. Shares short for FTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 14.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $5.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.