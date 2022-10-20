Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) closed the day trading at 15.17 up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $15.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673675 shares were traded. TDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TDS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $23.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Davis Clarence A sold 4,300 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 78,819 led to the insider holds 15,511 shares of the business.

THAUS KURT B sold 12,702 shares of TDS for $248,832 on Dec 08. The Senior VP – Technology now owns 11,315 shares after completing the transaction at $19.59 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, THAUS KURT B, who serves as the Senior VP – Technology of the company, sold 9,390 shares for $19.57 each. As a result, the insider received 183,762 and left with 24,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Telephone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDS has reached a high of $21.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TDS traded about 956.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TDS traded about 834.35k shares per day. A total of 115.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.17M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TDS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 3.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Dividends & Splits

TDS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 0.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 80.00% for TDS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 24, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1087:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.33B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.5B and the low estimate is $5.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.