The name MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s stock clocked out at 8.26, down -4.40% from its previous closing price of $8.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608619 shares were traded. MGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MGTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 23, 2020, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On September 03, 2019, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.Piper Jaffray initiated its Overweight rating on September 03, 2019, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Zeldin Robert K bought 5,000 shares for $7.90 per share. The transaction valued at 39,500 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Wollin Robert J bought 1,000 shares of MGTX for $7,940 on May 25. The GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.94 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Forbes Alexandria, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $19.86 each. As a result, the insider received 297,900 and left with 1,080,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGTX has reached a high of $24.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MGTX traded 105.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 127.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.85M. Insiders hold about 12.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MGTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 19.84, compared to 2.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.91 and -$3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.43. EPS for the following year is -$2.27, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$3.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.7M, down -14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74M and the low estimate is $25.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.