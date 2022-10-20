The name MoneyLion Inc. (ML) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) closed at 0.95 down -6.56% from its previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0522 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613371 shares were traded. ML stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MoneyLion Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 22, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On November 08, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on November 08, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Correia Richard sold 135,828 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 196,747 led to the insider holds 3,378,651 shares of the business.

Choubey Diwakar bought 32,942 shares of ML for $49,008 on May 20. The CEO, President and Director now owns 18,772,285 shares after completing the transaction at $1.49 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Derella Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 123,243 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 253,277 and bolstered with 171,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ML has reached a high of $7.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3941, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8904.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ML has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 529.57k over the past ten days. A total of 236.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.03M. Insiders hold about 12.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ML as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.33M with a Short Ratio of 6.85, compared to 1.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ML’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $171.11M, up 100.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $567.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $641.46M and the low estimate is $525.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.