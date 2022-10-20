The name Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s stock clocked out at 139.48, up 1.19% from its previous closing price of $137.84. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631426 shares were traded. RGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RGA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 03, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On June 02, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $122.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $110.Citigroup initiated its Sell rating on May 24, 2022, with a $110 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when LARSON TODD C sold 2,729 shares for $131.15 per share. The transaction valued at 357,899 led to the insider holds 36,921 shares of the business.

Detrick Christine Rose sold 4,300 shares of RGA for $487,369 on May 10. The Director now owns 1,618 shares after completing the transaction at $113.34 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, GAUTAM ALKA, who serves as the EVP & CEO, RGA CANADA of the company, sold 858 shares for $110.05 each. As a result, the insider received 94,423 and left with 10,161 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Reinsurance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGA has reached a high of $138.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RGA traded 336.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 413.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.79M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RGA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 675.15k with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 808.41k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.80, RGA has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.02.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.97 and a low estimate of $2.42, while EPS last year was $4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.18, with high estimates of $4.04 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.76 and $8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.83. EPS for the following year is $15.02, with 11 analysts recommending between $16.95 and $14.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.66B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.87B and the low estimate is $16.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.