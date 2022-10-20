There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) can be one of them

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) closed the day trading at 24.19 down -0.66% from the previous closing price of $24.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501164 shares were traded. SFNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SFNC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Bass Dean O. sold 7,335 shares for $23.66 per share. The transaction valued at 173,546 led to the insider holds 223,345 shares of the business.

Bass Dean O. sold 7,334 shares of SFNC for $175,136 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 230,680 shares after completing the transaction at $23.88 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Bass Dean O., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,521 shares for $23.17 each. As a result, the insider received 151,092 and left with 238,014 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Simmons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFNC has reached a high of $32.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SFNC traded about 561.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SFNC traded about 564.01k shares per day. A total of 128.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.39M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SFNC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.84, compared to 3.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Dividends & Splits

SFNC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.69 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56. The current Payout Ratio is 37.20% for SFNC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.62 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $245.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $252.52M to a low estimate of $237.16M. As of the current estimate, Simmons First National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $193.79M, an estimated increase of 26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.93M, an increase of 36.40% over than the figure of $26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $261.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $241.88M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $939.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $904.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $922.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.99M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $978.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.