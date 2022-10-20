There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Yelp Inc. (YELP) can be one of them

The closing price of Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) was 36.91 for the day, down -0.94% from the previous closing price of $37.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608619 shares were traded. YELP stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YELP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $33 from $49 previously.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on April 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Schwarzbach David A sold 2,000 shares for $35.15 per share. The transaction valued at 70,300 led to the insider holds 187,172 shares of the business.

Nachman Joseph R sold 6,000 shares of YELP for $206,347 on Sep 21. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 292,983 shares after completing the transaction at $34.39 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Schwarzbach David A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $34.84 each. As a result, the insider received 69,680 and left with 189,172 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yelp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELP has reached a high of $41.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.99.

Shares Statistics:

YELP traded an average of 713.43K shares per day over the past three months and 601.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.77M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for YELP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.17, compared to 3.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 9.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $290M to a low estimate of $281.85M. As of the current estimate, Yelp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $257.19M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.54M, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $301M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294.36M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.