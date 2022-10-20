There is a good chance Globe Life Inc. (GL) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) closed at 112.56 in the last session, down -0.70% from day before closing price of $113.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742081 shares were traded. GL stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $138.

On June 15, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $105 to $112.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $106.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 26, 2022, with a $106 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when DICHIARO STEVEN JOHN sold 10,000 shares for $104.53 per share. The transaction valued at 1,045,303 led to the insider holds 8,372 shares of the business.

Harvey Jason A sold 12,000 shares of GL for $1,240,084 on Sep 20. The Exec. Officer of Principal Sub now owns 460 shares after completing the transaction at $103.34 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Harvey Jason A, who serves as the Exec. Officer of Principal Sub of the company, sold 2,013 shares for $103.19 each. As a result, the insider received 207,715 and left with 460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Globe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GL has reached a high of $113.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GL traded on average about 502.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 523.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 98.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 935.29k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GL is 0.83, which was 0.78 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.77. The current Payout Ratio is 11.30% for GL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $2.06, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $7.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.01. EPS for the following year is $9.24, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.39 and $9.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, Globe Life Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.65B and the low estimate is $5.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.