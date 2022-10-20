There Is Still Room For Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) closed the day trading at 2.07 down -12.66% from the previous closing price of $2.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 961659 shares were traded. BLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $10 previously.

On August 10, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Hobbs Eric sold 7,531 shares for $4.97 per share. The transaction valued at 37,429 led to the insider holds 182,725 shares of the business.

Hobbs Eric sold 123,062 shares of BLI for $529,868 on May 12. The now owns 190,256 shares after completing the transaction at $4.31 per share. On May 11, another insider, Hobbs Eric, who serves as the of the company, sold 98,011 shares for $4.18 each. As a result, the insider received 409,539 and left with 313,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLI has reached a high of $26.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6273.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLI traded about 612.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLI traded about 530.51k shares per day. A total of 67.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.83M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BLI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 5.59, compared to 4.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 6.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $21.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.3M to a low estimate of $19.8M. As of the current estimate, Berkeley Lights Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.25M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.39M, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $142.85M and the low estimate is $116M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.