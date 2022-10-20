There Is Still Room For Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) closed the day trading at 439.96 up 1.88% from the previous closing price of $431.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2622247 shares were traded. LMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $400.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $392.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LMT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $375.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Ulmer Gregory M sold 6,929 shares for $423.87 per share. The transaction valued at 2,937,014 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Donovan John bought 632 shares of LMT for $250,373 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 1,200 shares after completing the transaction at $396.16 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Donovan John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 568 shares for $440.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,230 and bolstered with 568 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lockheed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMT has reached a high of $479.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $324.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 417.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 420.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LMT traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LMT traded about 1.61M shares per day. A total of 265.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 264.95M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 2.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

LMT’s forward annual dividend rate is 12.00, up from 10.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57. The current Payout Ratio is 63.40% for LMT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.96 and a low estimate of $5.57, while EPS last year was $2.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.4, with high estimates of $8.38 and low estimates of $7.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.02 and $21.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.7. EPS for the following year is $27.6, with 15 analysts recommending between $28.6 and $23.5.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $16.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.08B to a low estimate of $16.16B. As of the current estimate, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.03B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.15B, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.78B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.04B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.07B and the low estimate is $66.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.