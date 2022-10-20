There Is Still Room For Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) was 0.18 for the day, up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0014 from its previous closing price. On the day, 848821 shares were traded. LKCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1870 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1702.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LKCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKCO has reached a high of $1.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2029, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4190.

Shares Statistics:

LKCO traded an average of 2.14M shares per day over the past three months and 624.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 362.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 360.56M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LKCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 7.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.