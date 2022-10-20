There Is Still Room For SenesTech Inc. (SNES) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) closed the day trading at 0.34 up 46.55% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0138 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39546485 shares were traded. SNES stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2838 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2305.

For a better understanding of SNES, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Over the past 52 weeks, SNES has reached a high of $1.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4411, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6226.

Over the past 3-months, SNES traded about 55.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNES traded about 4.09M shares per day. A total of 12.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.27M. Insiders hold about 7.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.72, compared to 35.32k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$0.73.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600k, up 161.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.51M and the low estimate is $5.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 251.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.