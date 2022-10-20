There Is Still Room For Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) closed the day trading at 5.50 up 23.32% from the previous closing price of $4.46. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1531583 shares were traded. TOPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TOPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOPS has reached a high of $32.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4752, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.4978.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TOPS traded about 2.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TOPS traded about 5.74M shares per day. A total of 2.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.79M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TOPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 600.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.30, compared to 847.49k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82M to a low estimate of $82M. As of the current estimate, Top Ships Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.37M, an estimated increase of 45.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.37M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.9M and the low estimate is $82.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.