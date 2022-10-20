There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H).

As of close of business last night, Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s stock clocked out at 86.60, down -0.37% from its previous closing price of $86.92. In other words, the price has decreased by $+2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622011 shares were traded. H stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of H’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, Berenberg Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL sold 43,418 shares for $90.42 per share. The transaction valued at 3,925,856 led to the insider holds 436,951 shares of the business.

VONDRASEK MARK R sold 2,923 shares of H for $263,830 on Sep 08. The now owns 5,767 shares after completing the transaction at $90.26 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, ROCCA MICHAEL A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $87.55 each. As a result, the insider received 262,650 and left with 19,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hyatt’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, H has reached a high of $108.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that H traded 749.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 590.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.26M. Shares short for H as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.97, compared to 3.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 7.98%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.91 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s year-ago sales were $686.84M, an estimated increase of 95.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36B, an increase of 58.90% less than the figure of $95.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for H’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03B, up 78.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.75B and the low estimate is $5.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.