There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Inhibrx Inc. (INBX)

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) closed the day trading at 28.80 down -4.86% from the previous closing price of $30.27. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666404 shares were traded. INBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INBX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on March 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On September 21, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Lappe Mark sold 26,000 shares for $29.59 per share. The transaction valued at 769,443 led to the insider holds 2,564,252 shares of the business.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP bought 1,333,333 shares of INBX for $39,999,857 on Oct 07. The 10% Owner now owns 2,427,307 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Eckelman Brendan P., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $27.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,112,813 and left with 2,235,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 178.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INBX has reached a high of $47.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INBX traded about 706.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INBX traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 39.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.73M. Insiders hold about 31.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.85, compared to 3.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.13% and a Short% of Float of 14.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.18. EPS for the following year is -$3.52, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.45 and -$4.63.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Inhibrx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $954k, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.23M, down -31.80% from the average estimate.