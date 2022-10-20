There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding News Corporation (NWSA)

The closing price of News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) was 16.59 for the day, up 2.09% from the previous closing price of $16.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4304746 shares were traded. NWSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NWSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on October 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17 from $30 previously.

On July 28, 2022, Macquarie Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $21.10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares for $18.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,536,417 led to the insider holds 87,706 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWSA has reached a high of $25.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.84.

Shares Statistics:

NWSA traded an average of 2.51M shares per day over the past three months and 3.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 585.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 5.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, NWSA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.31.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.65B to a low estimate of $2.54B. As of the current estimate, News Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.49B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.58B, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.47B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.36B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.86B and the low estimate is $10.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.