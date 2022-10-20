There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) closed the day trading at 3.87 down -8.73% from the previous closing price of $4.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672575 shares were traded. OCUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1347.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OCUL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 10,000 shares for $3.90 per share. The transaction valued at 38,993 led to the insider holds 6,114,761 shares of the business.

SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 10,000 shares of OCUL for $39,982 on Oct 10. The 10% Owner now owns 6,104,761 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, SUMMER ROAD LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 18,800 shares for $4.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,988 and bolstered with 6,094,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUL has reached a high of $11.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1185, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7349.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OCUL traded about 803.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OCUL traded about 696.62k shares per day. A total of 76.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.85M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 3.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $14.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $13.5M. As of the current estimate, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.82M, an estimated increase of 31.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.52M, up 40.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.17M and the low estimate is $72.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.