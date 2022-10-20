This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU)

In the latest session, Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) closed at 8.85 down -2.85% from its previous closing price of $9.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621046 shares were traded. CRBU stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 18, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 01, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

On November 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Fischesser Ryan sold 10,000 shares for $10.80 per share. The transaction valued at 107,958 led to the insider holds 110,366 shares of the business.

Kanner Steven sold 43,248 shares of CRBU for $485,221 on Aug 25. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 302,059 shares after completing the transaction at $11.22 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Fischesser Ryan, who serves as the VP of Finance and Controller of the company, bought 7,387 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,553 and bolstered with 109,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBU has reached a high of $24.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRBU has traded an average of 729.62K shares per day and 523.08k over the past ten days. A total of 60.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.28M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.53, compared to 3.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.82, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.61 and -$2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $1.5M. As of the current estimate, Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.48M, an estimated increase of 93.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54M, a decrease of -11.00% less than the figure of $93.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRBU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.6M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.