This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Chevron Corporation (CVX)

As of close of business last night, Chevron Corporation’s stock clocked out at 168.00, up 3.24% from its previous closing price of $162.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9754395 shares were traded. CVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 85,300 shares for $164.01 per share. The transaction valued at 13,989,993 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Breber Pierre R sold 22,500 shares of CVX for $3,631,212 on Aug 23. The VP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 7 shares after completing the transaction at $161.39 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Breber Pierre R, who serves as the VP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 22,500 shares for $158.11 each. As a result, the insider received 3,557,475 and left with 7 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chevron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVX has reached a high of $182.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVX traded 8.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.96B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.96B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CVX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 19.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.16, CVX has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44. The current Payout Ratio is 36.70% for CVX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.52 and a low estimate of $4.65, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.14, with high estimates of $7.07 and low estimates of $3.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.65 and $12.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.64. EPS for the following year is $15.81, with 27 analysts recommending between $24.31 and $8.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $59.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.94B to a low estimate of $55.17B. As of the current estimate, Chevron Corporation’s year-ago sales were $35.94B, an estimated increase of 65.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.85B, an increase of 50.20% less than the figure of $65.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.63B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.47B, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.03B and the low estimate is $190.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.